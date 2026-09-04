Bigg Boss 20: Sitar Player Bhagirath Bhatt, Associated With Padmaavat, Denies Joining Salman Khan's Show, Says, 'I Can't Shout'

Photo Via Instagram

Popular sitar player and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt, who has been associated with several acclaimed projects including Padmaavat, Loveyapa, Border 2, Qala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was recently rumoured to be entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. However, just days ahead of the show's grand premiere on September 6, Bhatt took to social media to put the rumors to rest. Addressing the speculation surrounding his alleged entry.

Bhagirath Bhatt Denies Bigg Boss 20 Entry

"For the past few days, I've been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I'm entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity. But I want to make it clear: I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20," Bhatt said.

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'Not Someone Who Can Shout'

Explaining why he does not see himself as a suitable contestant for the reality show, Bhatt added, "Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that. I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise."

The sitar player further described himself as a "believer in calm music" and said that peaceful music has always been his inspiration.

Rumoured Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

Meanwhile, several names have been doing the rounds as potential contestants for Bigg Boss 20. The list reportedly includes Mahhi Vij, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, Arshifa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan, Karan Wahi, Uditi Singh, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi and Qazi Touqeer.

Adding an interesting twist to this season, Bigg Boss 20 is also giving viewers a chance to have a direct say in who enters the house. Under the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ campaign, 27-year-old model and actor Rhiya Ahir and actress Love Gill are competing for a spot on the reality show.

The final decision will be determined through audience votes, allowing fans to play a direct role in selecting one of the contestants for the upcoming season. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes will secure a place inside the Bigg Boss house.