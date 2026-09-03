Who Is Nitish Rajput? Controversial YouTuber Reportedly Participating In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on Sunday (September 6), and speculation around its contestant lineup is already gaining momentum. Among the names reportedly being considered for Salman Khan's controversial reality show is YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput. However, the makers have not officially confirmed his participation yet. Let's know more about him:

Who Is Nitish Rajput?

Rajput is known for creating research-based videos on current affairs, politics, governance, history and social issues.

He has established a sizeable following on YouTube with videos that explore subjects frequently discussed in the public sphere. His content covers topics, including politics, governance, history, current affairs and social issues.

Rajput's videos are generally aimed at breaking down complex subjects and presenting them in a detailed yet accessible manner.

His public profile also grew amid controversies surrounding his coverage of alleged irregularities linked to SSC examinations, tender processes and examination-vendor management.

Nitish Rajput's Controversies

Following the controversy, Eduquity Technologies reportedly filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation case against Rajput. The YouTuber maintained that the content in his video and his analysis were based on documents available in the public domain, along with responses received through the Right to Information (RTI) process.

Rajput also made headlines in 2025 after claiming that his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan. The claim came after he uploaded a video focusing on Balochistan.

Who Else Could Enter Bigg Boss 20?

Rajput is reportedly one of several names being linked to the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Other personalities rumoured to be part of the show include Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan and boxer Mary Kom, among others.