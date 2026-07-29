'Jo Main Experience Kar Rahi Hoon...': Shehnaaz Gill's Unfiltered Take On Love- FPJ Exclusive

Shehnaaz Gill |

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to star in the Punjabi romantic drama Ishqnama alongside Jayy Randhawa and Saurabh Sachdeva. Speaking about what love means to her, the actress said she believes everyone has their own definition and experience of love. According to Shehnaaz, love is a beautiful emotion, and one should never stop taking risks for it.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehnaaz said, "Mujhe lagta hai love jo hai sabki alag alag definition hai love ki. Aur sabki alag alag experiences hain life ke." She added, "Mujhe kisi ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai ki konsa pyaar zyada achha tha, konsa pyaar nahi achha tha."

She then opened up about her own perspective on love. The actress said, "Jo main experience kar rahi hoon wo bol sakti hoon ki pyaar jo hai wo bahut pyaari cheez hai, tabhi uska naam pyaar hai." Quoting a popular Bollywood lyric, Shehnaaz added, "Mujhe lagta hai ki, 'Kaisa ye ishq hai, ajab sa risk hai,' to risk lete rehna chahiye."

Lately, Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines over persistent dating rumours with actor Raghav Juyal. The speculation gained momentum after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, including at Raghav's birthday celebration. However, Raghav has repeatedly dismissed the rumours. He said, "When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai. The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends."

Ishqnama has premiered globally in theatres. The Punjabi romantic drama is inspired by true events and follows the love story of two individuals separated by the India-Pakistan border during the 1980s. Set against a backdrop of political tensions and conflict, the film explores how love, sacrifice, and hope endure despite seemingly impossible circumstances.