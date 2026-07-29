Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence On Receiving Backlash For Her Therapy Comment: 'I’m Scared Of Getting Trolled' | FPJ Exclusive

Shehnaaz Gill |

Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her remarks on therapy during an interview sparked widespread criticism. Her comments were interpreted by many as being insensitive towards mental health, triggering a wave of backlash online. Now, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal while promoting her upcoming film Ishqnama, Shehnaaz has addressed the controversy for the first time. Speaking candidly, she admitted that she often struggles to express what she truly means, reflected on the therapy row, and revealed that the fear of being trolled is one of the biggest reasons she has stayed away from media interactions.

Addressing the therapy controversy, Shehnaaz says her comments were misunderstood and believes some questions are asked to provoke her but she has accepted trolling as part of life. “Recently, I’ve been getting trolled over my comments on therapy. I had said something about therapy but it was taken in the wrong sense. Many times, you want to say one thing, but people interpret it differently. Sometimes, the way questions are asked also has a purpose behind them. People think, ‘If we ask her this, she’ll get triggered, and then she’ll say something else.’ I know the way some people ask me questions and the intention behind it. But people didn’t really understand what I was trying to say. Still, it’s okay. It’s a part of life. I feel that if we weren’t stars, our words wouldn’t become such a huge issue. It’s okay, it’s a part of life, and we learn from it.”

Shehnaaz also said she often struggles to express herself the way she intends to. “I feel that artists like me sometimes understand what we want to say, but end up saying something completely different. This has always been my problem. Even my friends stop me and say, ‘Wait, wait, let me explain what you’re actually trying to say. This isn’t what you mean, this is what you actually mean.’ That’s exactly how I am. I want to say one thing, but something else comes out of my mouth. I just can’t explain myself properly. That’s a shortcoming I have.”

Shehnaaz reveals that the fear of getting trolled is the biggest reason she avoids giving interviews and only does them now because promoting her film requires it. “You asked me why I don’t give interviews. The reason is that I know I’ll answer honestly and then I’ll get trolled for it. That fear is always there. That’s exactly why I avoid interviews. But now it’s a necessity because my film is releasing. Without the media, we are nothing. It’s only by giving interviews to the media that we can reach people and move forward. The media is the bridge that connects us to the audience. That’s why I’m doing interviews now - for Ishqnama.”

Shehnaaz feels people often misunderstand celebrities because they don’t always know what they actually intended to say. She continued saying, “Sometimes a person wants to say one thing but something else comes out instead. People misunderstand that because not everyone understands our personality. Not everyone knows what we actually wanted to say and what ended up being said. After all, everyone isn’t our parents who will automatically understand what we mean.”