'Arbaaz Khan Promoting Lock Upp 2, Sohail Khan In Alliance!': Uorfi Javed's Reaction To Khan Brothers' 'Master Stroke' Goes Viral- VIDEO

'Arbaaz Khan In Lock Upp 2, Sohail Khan In Alliance!': Uorfi Javed's Reaction To Khan Brothers' 'Master Stroke' Goes Viral- VIDEO |

Arbaaz Khan has left everyone stunned with his hilarious promotional video for Lock Upp 2. While his brother Sohail Khan is currently locked inside Prime Video's Alliance, Arbaaz seems to be wholeheartedly backing Netflix's reality show. In the recently released promo, he took a dig at trolls mocking Sohail for allegedly not knowing how to use a keyboard, saying, "I can type really well. Main apne bhaiyon ke baare mein kuch bhi galat nahi sun sakta."

Reacting to the promo, Uorfi Javed shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram Story and couldn't help but point out the irony. She wrote, "Arbaaz promoting Lock Upp while Sohail is in Alliance!" She further praised Netflix's marketing strategy, adding, "Master stroke. Team at Netflix deserves a raise."

In the newly released video, Arbaaz was seen hilariously mimicking Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Choudhary, and several other Lock Upp 2 contestants. Uorfi also dropped a comment on the post, writing, "Is video ka idea jiska bhi tha please jaa ke salary badhwao! Too good!" Filmmaker Farah Khan also reacted to the clip, commenting, "Hahahahahahaha Arbaaz, u have hammed it."

Salman Khan To Enter Alliance?

As per the reports, Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance on Prime Video's Alliance to motivate his brother, Sohail Khan, after his emotional breakdown following Seema Sajdeh's eviction. The report further claims that Salman is likely to spend nearly an hour inside the house, encouraging Sohail to stay strong and continue his journey despite battling a groin injury. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or Salman Khan regarding his appearance yet. If Salman's entry in Alliance happens, it will surely be a huge moment for the OTT show.

The new episodes of Alliance release at 12 pm on Prime Video. While, Lock Up 2 new episodes release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.