'The Other Show Is Not That Good As This': Did Arslan Goni's Girlfriend Sussanne Khan Just Say Alliance Is Better Than Lock Upp 2?

Did Arslan Goni's Girlfriend Sussanne Khan Just Say Alliance Is Better Than Lock Upp 2? |

Did Sussanne Khan just claim that Prime Video's Alliance is outperforming Netflix's Lock Upp 2? It certainly seemed so. As the actress entered the Alliance house, she was visibly excited to see her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. Arslan then introduced her to the other contestants, during which Sussanne shared a few words about the show. She revealed that even people in South Bombay are enjoying Alliance and went on to suggest that it is doing better than Lock Upp 2.

While interacting with the contestants, Sussanne said, "I must say the show is No. 1." Her statement left everyone cheering. She then added, "You know people who are in South Bombay who are not reality show watchers..." This prompted the contestants to excitedly chant "SoBo," with one of them saying, "SoBo audience."

Suzanne brought nothing but positivity throughout the episode.❤️✨

She kept motivating everyone, and that heartfelt hug for Kushal was the cherry on top.

She also mentioned this show is far better than #lockupp2 #Thealliance #alliance . pic.twitter.com/UWTNLFdE1M — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) July 29, 2026

Sussanne then hinted at something she wasn't supposed to reveal. "I am not supposed to say..." she began, before Arslan jokingly interrupted, saying, "Hahaha, I'm not supposed to say but..." teasing her for saying it anyway. Sussanne then added, "But the other show is not that good as this." Although she did not mention any show by name, it appeared that she was referring to Lock Upp 2.

Sussanne assured Arslan that everything was fine back home before praising the way he had conducted himself in the house. She told him, "You have been so patient and so calm, and I am so proud of you because you have risen above every situation like a real-life hero. No fake." She also advised Arslan to stay away from unnecessary fights and heated arguments. Urging him not to let others' words affect him, Sussanne asked him to listen with one ear and let it pass through the other, instead of getting involved in conflicts.

The new episodes of Alliance release ever day 12 pm only on Prime Video.