Alliance Promo Leaves Fans Confused; Are Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia New Contestants? | Prime Video

The new promo of Alliance has sparked a wave of reactions online, leaving viewers wondering if Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the show's newest contestants. The promo hints at an elimination, following which host Kunal Khemmu says, "Koi gaya hai to koi aayega."

In the promo, Arslan Goni is heard saying, "You are now the Scorpion." Reacting to it, Aly Goni says, "It's a new thing," while Kushal Tandon adds, "Sab jeetne ke liye khelenge aur aap bachne ke liye." Soon after, Mouni, Avinash, and Nimrit make a dramatic entry, leading many fans to speculate that they are joining the show as members of a new alliance called 'Scorpion'. However, it appears that they are not contestants on the reality show.

Reports suggest that Mouni, Nimrit, and Avinash are appearing on Alliance to promote their web series, Ab Hoga Hisaab, and are not joining the show as regular contestants. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the same. Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 1 premiered on June 18, 2026, while Season 2 was released on July 3, 2026, on Amazon MX Player.

🚨 PROMO OUT: Avinash Mishra, Mouni Roy & Nimrit Ahluwalia are all set to appear on #TheAlliance to promote Ab Hoga Hisaab! 🔥



Star power meets reality TV—this episode is going to be unmissable! 👀#Alliance #MouniRoy #AvinashMishra #NimritAhluwalia #KKK15 #Promo — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 25, 2026

What Is Ab Hoga Hisaab About?

Ab Hoga Hisaab is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of Punjab's illegal immigration racket and human trafficking network. The series stars Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles. The story follows Bobby (Shaheer Sheikh), a deported NRI whose search for his missing brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra) uncovers a dangerous trafficking syndicate disguised as a Canada immigration network. As he joins forces with Inspector Dosanjh to expose the racket, the show explores themes of family, betrayal, revenge, and justice.

Alliance Who Is New Ace?

As per a report by Reality Scoop, Kushal Tandon is likely to emerge as the new Ace of the show. If that happens, it could bring major changes to the dynamics inside the house. Kushal has openly expressed his dislike for Arslan Goni, which could spell trouble for the latter. Meanwhile, Kushal's clash with Vanshaj Singh has been one of the most talked-about moments on the show. Although the two eventually sorted out their differences, it remains to be seen how Kushal's new role, if confirmed, will impact Vanshaj and his alliance going forward.