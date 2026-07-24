Alliance: Will Kushal Tandon Become The New Ace Of The Week? |

Prime Video's The Alliance has reached a crucial stage, with a new Ace set to be crowned in the upcoming episode. In a major twist, one of the show's most controversial contestants, Kushal Tandon, has emerged as a contender for the coveted title. Determined to secure the position, Kushal declared that he would give it his all to become the Ace of the week.

According to Reality Scoop, Kushal has gone on to become the new Ace of the week. His victory is expected to bring significant changes to the game, especially considering his strained relationships with Arslan Goni and rapper Bali. While many believe Kushal could target the two contestants after gaining power, he assured his fellow housemates, including Arslan's team, that he would not eliminate Arslan.

In the latest episode, Kushal's team, Warriors, was leading the tracker. Before it was locked, the highest-ranked alliance was given an opportunity to press a buzzer, but doing so would cost the team 300 points. Without hesitation, Kushal rushed to press the buzzer, becoming the only contestant to do so and leaving his teammates stunned and upset.

The decision pushed the Warriors from the top spot to third place after the 300-point deduction. However, what initially appeared to be a costly mistake turned out to be a strategic masterstroke, as the system announced Kushal as an Ace contender. Elated by the twist, Kushal declared that he was now playing for himself and that Sohail Khan was his only alliance.

At present, Agu Stanley Chiedozie is the reigning Ace in The Alliance. He earned the coveted title after winning the high-stakes Ace Battle, which also gave him the power to decide the fate of contestants on the "To Be Deleted" list. As Ace, Agu used his authority to eliminate Rivva Kishan, further cementing his position as one of the strongest strategic players in the competition.

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.