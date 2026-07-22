Alliance: Does Kushal Tandon Earn ₹50 Lakh Per Week? Vriddhi Patwa Reveals 'Wo Pure Time Bolta Tha...'- VIDEO

Alliance: Does Kushal Tandon Earn ₹50 Lakh Per Week? |

Did Alliance's recently eliminated contestant Vriddhi Patwa reveal Kushal Tandon's alleged earnings from the show? Earlier reports had claimed that the television actor was being paid around Rs 1.5 crore for the entire season. However, Vriddhi has now hinted that Kushal may have claimed to be earning significantly more, even as she herself questioned those figures. "But, article nikla hai ki pura season ka unko sirf Rs 1 crore mila hai. I was like, 'Sus...'," she said.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble Telly, Vriddhi alleged that Kushal would often talk about how much he was being paid for the reality show. "Wo pure time bolta tha, itna MG mila hua hai mujhe... Rs 50 lakhs per week," she claimed. The social media influencer added that she found the claim hard to believe, especially because media reports had suggested that Kushal was receiving around Rs 1 crore for the entire season.

Recalling one such conversation, Vriddhi said, "Ye sab wo (Kushal) bolte the. Maine unko ek baar bola bhi tha, 'Main kya karun aap Rs 50 lakh kamao ya Rs 5 lakh kamao.'" Taking a dig at the actor, she added, "Why should I care about it? Agar aap kama rahe ho to itna jata kyu rahe ho chote chote bachchon ko."

In the latest episode of Alliance, the Hunters finished at the bottom, putting all members of the team at risk of elimination. As per the System's announcement, the contestant who failed the day's challenge would be eliminated immediately. During the task, Vriddhi Patwa was unable to complete the challenge successfully, resulting in her instant eviction from the show. Her exit marked the end of her wildcard journey after surviving just a short stint in the competition.

Following Vriddhi Patwa's elimination, the show is set to welcome a new wildcard contestant, Kashish Kapoor. A well-known reality TV personality and content creator, Kashish first grabbed attention with MTV Splitsvilla X5 and later participated in Bigg Boss 18, where her outspoken personality and fearless approach made her one of the season's most talked-about contestants. With her entry into Alliance, viewers can expect fresh rivalries and a shake-up in the existing equations inside the house.

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.