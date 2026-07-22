'Yeh Aayi Hai Kalesh Karne': Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid' After She Takes A Dig At Her & Nikhil Chinapa On Alliance - VIDEO

The upcoming episode of the reality show The Alliance will see wildcard contestant and content creator stir up fresh drama soon after her entry by taking a dig at Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa. Her remarks spark a sharp reaction from Mini, who dismisses the comments by calling Kashish "stupid."
Kashish Kapoor Takes Dig At Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa
Kashish addressed Nikhil and accused him of becoming too image-conscious in the game. She then turned to and suggested that while the host appeared composed, she was merely echoing Nikhil's thoughts.
"Aap (Nikhil) ke shell ke andar ja rahe ho, and you are being very image conscious. Mini, aap kaafi composed hai, but kahi baar jab mein aapko dekhti hoon toh mujhe lagta hai ki shabhd aapke hai, but dimaag Nikhil ka hai," Kashish said.
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Kashish Kapoor Calls Out Kushal Tandon
The confrontation didn't end there. Kashish later questioned over one of his comments, asking whether it reflected a sexist mindset. "Don't you think thoda sexist hai yeh? Cause ladkiyaan bhi acha game khel rahi hai," she told him, defending the female contestants' performance in the competition.
Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid'
Afterward, at the dining table, Mini appeared visibly unimpressed by the remark and reacted by saying, "Yeh aayi hai kalesh karne," before calling the wildcard contestant a "stupid b*tch." Delbar Arya then cautioned Payal Gaming to stay alert around her.
Meanwhile, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera, Rivva Kishan, Dolly Javed, and Sabby Suri have been evicted from the show so far. Vanshaj Singh, who was also eliminated earlier, later re-entered the show as a wildcard contestant.