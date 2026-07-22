 'Yeh Aayi Hai Kalesh Karne': Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid' After She Takes A Dig At Her & Nikhil Chinapa On Alliance - VIDEO
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'Yeh Aayi Hai Kalesh Karne': Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid' After She Takes A Dig At Her & Nikhil Chinapa On Alliance - VIDEO

Kashish Kapoor's wildcard entry into The Alliance quickly led to conflict as she criticised Nikhil Chinapa, took a dig at Mini Mathur, and questioned Kushal Tandon over an alleged sexist remark.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
'Yeh Aayi Hai Kalesh Karne': Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid' After She Takes A Dig At Her & Nikhil Chinapa On Alliance - VIDEO
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The upcoming episode of the reality show The Alliance will see wildcard contestant and content creator Kashish Kapoor stir up fresh drama soon after her entry by taking a dig at Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa. Her remarks spark a sharp reaction from Mini, who dismisses the comments by calling Kashish "stupid."

Kashish Kapoor Takes Dig At Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa

Kashish addressed Nikhil and accused him of becoming too image-conscious in the game. She then turned to Mini Mathur and suggested that while the host appeared composed, she was merely echoing Nikhil's thoughts.

"Aap (Nikhil) ke shell ke andar ja rahe ho, and you are being very image conscious. Mini, aap kaafi composed hai, but kahi baar jab mein aapko dekhti hoon toh mujhe lagta hai ki shabhd aapke hai, but dimaag Nikhil ka hai," Kashish said.

Check out the video:

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Kashish Kapoor Calls Out Kushal Tandon

The confrontation didn't end there. Kashish later questioned Kushal Tandon over one of his comments, asking whether it reflected a sexist mindset. "Don't you think thoda sexist hai yeh? Cause ladkiyaan bhi acha game khel rahi hai," she told him, defending the female contestants' performance in the competition.

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Mini Mathur Calls Kashish Kapoor 'Stupid'

Afterward, at the dining table, Mini appeared visibly unimpressed by the remark and reacted by saying, "Yeh aayi hai kalesh karne," before calling the wildcard contestant a "stupid b*tch." Delbar Arya then cautioned Payal Gaming to stay alert around her.

Meanwhile, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera, Rivva Kishan, Dolly Javed, and Sabby Suri have been evicted from the show so far. Vanshaj Singh, who was also eliminated earlier, later re-entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

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