'This Is Below Minimum Wage...': Mini Mathur Slams Kirti Kulhari Over 'Maid Charges ₹10K For 2-Hour Work In Mumbai' Remark

Actress Kirti Kulhari recently found herself at the centre of an online debate after speaking about the money cooks and maids charge in Mumbai’s upscale neighbourhoods. Her remarks went viral on social media, with many users reacting strongly to her comments. Among those who disagreed was television host and actor Mini Mathur, who publicly criticised Kirti’s statement.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kirti spoke about shifting to a new house in Mumbai’s Yaari Road area and shared her surprise at the rates quoted by domestic workers. According to the actor, she felt the amount being charged for a few hours of work was excessive.

Explaining her experience, Kirti said, "I was discussing this with my manager too. I've recently shifted to a new house in Yaari Road, and the rates we were quoted by the cook and the maid - I was like, 'How do these rates even make sense? I don't know, like, for two hours of work - which includes sweeping, mopping, and doing the dishes - I wanted that whatever could possibly be done within those two hours, like dusting, laundry, and other household chores, would all be taken care of."

She further added, "She was charging me Rs 10,000. I was like, tum do ghante aa rahi ho aur tum apne hisaab se jitna kaam hota hai kar rahi ho... and then you are charging me Rs 10,000 for what? At that point, we were like, kya humaari shakal dekh ke aisa ho raha hai ki, inke paas toh honge, thoda sa aur maang hi lete hain (I was like, you're coming in for two hours and only doing as much work as you feel like... and then you're charging me Rs 10,000 for what? At that point, we were thinking, 'Are they looking at us and assuming we must have money, so they might as well ask for more?')."

The clip from the interview was later reportedly shared by Uncut India on social media, where it triggered mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with Kirti’s point of view, several others criticised her comments and defended domestic workers.

Mini Mathur was among those who strongly reacted to the video. Sharing her opinion in the comments section, she wrote, "Think of how much her two hours enable us to earn in two hours. This is below minimum wage anywhere else in the world."

Comedian Vivek Samtani also reacted to the discussion and commented, "That is barely $2 per hour, and that is too much? Wow."

For the unversed, Kirti is known for her performances in films such as Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal and Indu Sarkar. She was most recently seen in Badass Ravi Kumar.