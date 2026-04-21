'Just Create Stories Out Of Nothing...': Mini Mathur Reveals If She Took A Dig At Alia Bhatt's Hosting With Her Comment On Influencer's Reel

Mini Mathur / Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Alia Bhatt hosted an award show a few days ago. The actress' hosting skills received a mixed response on social media. One of the influencers shared a reel criticising Alia's hosting, and she also spoke about many other issues in the award shows. She also said that the original hosts should make a comeback and start hosting these shows. Popular television host Mini Mathur commented on the reel, "Thank you. Someone finally said it (sic)."

Her comment grabbed everyone's attention, and people started speculating that Mini took a dig at Alia. However, she has clarified that it was not a dig at the actress.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Mini said, “To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does. I will tell you why I commented… the creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their 'expectations'. It is not their main skill set, so why the expectations? It’s like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that."

All Is Well Between Mini Mathur & Alia Bhatt

Further talking about the rumours of having a conflict with Alia, Mini said, “It is all nonsense. I love Alia. On top of this, I have not even seen the show these people are talking about on the internet.”

So, it is clear that Mini's comment was not a dig at Alia.

Mini Mathur Shows

Mini has hosted many TV shows like Tol Mol Ke Bol, Indian Idol, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Wife Bina Life, and others. Her hosting skills have always impressed one and all.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy with the shooting of Love & War, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and it is slated to release in January next year.