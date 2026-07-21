'I’m Not Afraid To Shake Things Up': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Kashish Kapoor All Set To Enter Alliance As A Wildcard

Kashish Kapoor In Alliance | Instagram

Amazon Prime Video's The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is surely getting more interesting day by day. Many celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Nikhil Chinapa, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah, and others are a part of the reality show, and joining them soon will be Kashish Kapoor.

Kashish will be entering the show as a wildcard contestant. While talking to Times Now about doing reality TV, she said, "Walking into The Alliance at this stage is the most exciting part because everyone thinks they’ve already figured out the game. Alliances have been formed, loyalties have been tested, and people have settled into their comfort zones. But all it takes is one ally to change the entire equation, and I’m here to do exactly that."

She further stated that she feels the show is a perfect fit for her. Kashish said that she trusts her instincts, is "not afraid to shake things up", and enjoys keeping people on their toes.

Kashish added, "I’m here to understand everyone, build my own equations, challenge existing dynamics when needed, and play the game on my own terms."

Kashish Kapoor Reality TV Experience

Kashish has already been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5. In both the shows, she left a strong mark. So, it will be interesting to see how she shakes things up in The Alliance.

Kashish Kapoor Vs Apoorva Mukhija

While Kashish is coming in as a wildcard in The Alliance, Netflix has Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, as the wildcard in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. The audience is already expecting that Apoorva will create a lot of 'kalesh' in Lock Upp.

🚨 LockUpp Promo: New Wild Card entrant Rebel kid aka Apoorva Mukhija enter the show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tf4QU2fCcf — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 19, 2026

So, let's wait and watch which wildcard will create more buzz: Kashish in The Alliance or Apoorva in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.