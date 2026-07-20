'Ab Hoga Kalesh': Lock Upp New Promo Hints At Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid's Entry As Wildcard; Netizens Are Excited - Watch

Apoorva Mukhija In Lock Upp? | Instagram

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is getting interesting day by day. After Yogesh Rawat's elimination, the new promo of Netflix's reality show has revealed that a contestant will be enter Lock Upp as a wildcard. There were reports that Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, will be coming as a wildcard contestant. While in the promo, the makers have not shown the face of the contestant, netizens have started claiming that it is Apoorva.

Watch the promo below...

🚨 LockUpp Promo: New Wild Card entrant Rebel kid aka Apoorva Mukhija enter the show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tf4QU2fCcf — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 19, 2026

Netizens React To New Promo

Reacting to the promo hinting that Apoorva is entering Lock Upp, a netizen tweeted, "Ab hoga kalesh (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Lock Upp handing a wildcard to fake feminist Rebel Kid? Classic. Talks 'empowerment' but admits she'd sleep with a Dubai Sheikh for 10-15cr. Hypocrisy on full display. Woke agenda gets another free platform (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Baddie samaj ab kisko choose krega Akanksha ya Maata rebel ji (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Shreya Kalra-Shivangi Joshi Clash

Meanwhile, the promo also shows that Shreya and Shivangi are going to get into a fight. While the former wants to sit alone and eat, the latter, as gang leader, tells her to eat with everyone.

Amid Shreya and Shivangi's fight, even Harshad Chopda gets into an argument with Shreya. It will be interesting to see what will happen in Monday's episode.

Read Also Angry Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her On Cheek In Lock Upp - VIDEO

Yogesh Rawat Fans Upset

Yogesh's fans are very upset with his exit from the show, and many are slamming Dheeraj Dhoopar, as they feel that the actor took the wrong decision. For the uninitiated, Dheeraj saved Sufi Motiwala and decided to eliminate Yogesh.

From what I saw today, Dheeraj’s decision to eliminate Yogesh wasn’t personal at all it was purely a game decision.

Throughout the season, Dheeraj has shared a consistent bond with Sufi, not Yogesh. And whether people agree with it or not, it was undoubtedly one of the boldest… — Vinny Arora (@VinnyArora2) July 20, 2026

Dheeraj's wife, Vinny Arora, defended her husband and tweeted, "From what I saw today, Dheeraj’s decision to eliminate Yogesh wasn’t personal at all. It was purely a game decision. Throughout the season, Dheeraj has shared a consistent bond with Sufi, not Yogesh. And whether people agree with it or not, it was undoubtedly one of the boldest moves we’ve seen in Lock Upp Season 2. There was no personal agenda behind it, just a player making a tough game decision (sic)."