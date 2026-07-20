Angry Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her On Cheek In Lock Upp - VIDEO

Shreya Kalra Accuses Ram Kapoor Of Crossing Boundaries | Photo Via Instagram

Content creator-actress Shreya Kalra has expressed her anger towards her Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa co-contestant Ram Kapoor, accusing him of crossing personal boundaries after he kissed her on the cheek. She reacted strongly to the incident, saying that Ram should maintain certain limits while interacting with her.

Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her

During a conversation with Shilpa Shinde in the locker room area, Shreya shared her frustration over Ram's behaviour. She said that if he tried to kiss her again, she would stop him and remind him to respect her personal space. She was heard saying, "Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to fu**ing kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, 'Itna toh mera baap chummi nahi karta hai mujhe, ab mat kariyo.'"

Check out the video:

my hate for shreya aside i really wanna see her doing this cus ram kapoor is a fcking creep



[#lockupp2 ] pic.twitter.com/OqPKI1AScT — ˙✧˙ the wonderfools era (@plsdafahojawo) July 19, 2026

'Thu Has Aise Seniors Pe': Shreya Kalra To Ram Kapoor

Further expressing her frustration, Shreya said that she had won three tasks for Ram, yet he did not even raise his hand to vote for her when Riteish Deshmukh asked contestants to choose their gang leader. Reacting angrily, she questioned his decision and said, "Coward! Yeh main izzat karu seniority ka? Thu hai phir aise seniors pe."

Shreya will always have my respect for this. It's not easy to call out a TV face as big as Ram Kapoor on national TV. I hope she maintains this stance even on judgement day but even if she doesn't, she'll still have my respect.#ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/iKiJwwjLhd — ℱ۵ (@SupFiza) July 20, 2026

The incident took place during the ongoing reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Shreya won the task, saving herself and Ram. After that, he first kissed her on the head and later on the cheek.

Shreya's remarks have sparked discussions among viewers, with many debating the importance of personal boundaries and consent in interactions.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh