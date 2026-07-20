Angry Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her On Cheek In Lock Upp - VIDEO

Content creator-actress Shreya Kalra has expressed her anger towards her Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa co-contestant Ram Kapoor, accusing him of crossing personal boundaries after he kissed her on the cheek. She reacted strongly to the incident, saying that Ram should maintain certain limits while interacting with her.
Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her
During a conversation with Shilpa Shinde in the locker room area, Shreya shared her frustration over Ram's behaviour. She said that if he tried to kiss her again, she would stop him and remind him to respect her personal space. She was heard saying, "Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to fu**ing kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, 'Itna toh mera baap chummi nahi karta hai mujhe, ab mat kariyo.'"
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'Thu Has Aise Seniors Pe': Shreya Kalra To Ram Kapoor
Further expressing her frustration, Shreya said that she had won three tasks for Ram, yet he did not even raise his hand to vote for her when Riteish Deshmukh asked contestants to choose their gang leader. Reacting angrily, she questioned his decision and said, "Coward! Yeh main izzat karu seniority ka? Thu hai phir aise seniors pe."
The incident took place during the ongoing reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Shreya won the task, saving herself and Ram. After that, he first kissed her on the head and later on the cheek.
Shreya's remarks have sparked discussions among viewers, with many debating the importance of personal boundaries and consent in interactions.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh