'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor's Secret In Lock Upp Leaves Everyone Emotional- Watch VIDEO

'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor's Secret In Lock Upp Leaves Everyone SHOCKED- Watch VIDEO |

Netflix's Lock Upp has dropped some big secrets on the judgement day. Television actor Ram Kapoor saved himself on the judgement day after revealing one of his secrets. What he said came out as a huge surprise to everyone. Ram revealed, "Main boarding school mein molest hua tha (I was molested in boarding school)."

Ram revealed that he was in 8th standard, at around the age of 13, when he was molested by someone in his dorm. "A 10th standard student who was on my bed with me. We were having fun and banter. He had, under the blanket, touched me," Ram explained what really happened to him.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said that he couldn't say or do anything because around 30-40 children were around. "I froze. I couldn't do anything," added Ram. The person who molested him continued to do so as he did not know how to react to it.

Ram Kapoor revealed that when he was studing in Class 8 and was about 13 years in a boarding schoool he wad molested. #RamKapoor #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/EUsHw7r7Uy — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 11, 2026

After some time, Ram gathered some courage and spoke against what was happening to him. "I don't know, but after some time I told him, 'I do not like it.' He stopped and went away immediately," added Ram. The actor added that he was left traumatised after the incident.

But the person who molested Ram apologised to him and tried to make him feel that he was genuinely sorry. Ram said, "It's weird, but the person who caused the trauma helped me come out of it." Ram added that he became good friends with him. The actor added that this secret is known only to his wife Gautami Kapoor and not even to his kids. While Ram was spilling out his secret, he was shivering. Towards the end Farah Khan and Ritesih Deshmukh both went emotional and hugged Ram, apologising to him for what he had to go through.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp are released from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Fridays are skipped and Saturday happens to be the Judgement day for the contestants.