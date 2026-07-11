Alliance Vs Lock Upp: Sohail Khan, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi; Who Is The Highest-Paid Contestant? |

Two reality shows that have taken the internet by storm are Prime Video's Alliance and Netflix's Lock Upp. Both feature several popular faces from the entertainment industry. Reports have now revealed the fees charged by contestants on both shows. So, who is earning more?

Alliance: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contestant?

It comes as no surprise that Sohail Khan is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Alliance. According to Variety India, the actor is earning a whopping Rs 40 lakh per week.

Close behind him is actress Daisy Shah, whom Sohail launched in Jai Ho. Known for films like Hate Story 3 and Jai Ho, Daisy is reportedly earning between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore for the entire season.

Reports further suggest that actor-politician Ravi Kishan was being paid Rs 20 lakh per week. However, he exited the show midway, citing prior work commitments. Veteran VJ and reality show host Nikhil Chinapa is reportedly charging Rs 30 lakh per week, while television actress Niti Taylor is said to be earning Rs 10 lakh per week.

Lock Upp: Which Contestant Is Paid The Most?

Lock Upp also features several well-known television stars. television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is reported to earn around Rs. 25 Lakh per week. Meanwhile, Veteran actor Ram Kapoor is reportedly earning Rs 15–20 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi are both reportedly taking home Rs 12–15 lakh per week. Bigg Boss 11 winner and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde is also said to be earning Rs 15 lakh per week.

Based on the reported figures, Sohail Khan remains the highest-paid contestant across both reality shows, with an alleged fee of Rs 40 lakh per week.

Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 pm IST. The reality show premiered on June 25, 2026 and follows a daily release format. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix. New episodes release at 8 pm IST from Saturday to Thursday, with no new episode on Fridays.