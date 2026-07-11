'Tu Ek Criminal Threat Maar Raha Hai': Arslan Goni Slams Kushal Tandon As Wildcard Aly Goni Challenges Him In Explosive Fight- VIDEO

Arslan Goni Slams Kushal Tandon As Wildcard Aly Goni Challenges Him In Explosive Fight- Watch Promo VIDEO |

Aly Goni is all set to enter Alliance as a wildcard contestant in the upcoming episode, and it looks like he won't be following the path set by Kushal Tandon inside the house. Instead, his entry is expected to spark fresh drama.

In the latest promo, Aly is seen getting into a heated argument with Kushal. As the two lock horns, Kushal angrily says, "Point mat kar mereko." Aly immediately hits back, saying, "Main aise hi baat karta hoon."

The confrontation escalates when Kushal tells Aly, "Kal ke kal one on one bhidne wala kar le. Main ready hoon tere sath." Later, during a conversation with Arslan Goni, Arslan says, "You can not tell somebody ki main tumhe bahar dekh lunga. Tu ek criminal threat maar raha hai."

Defending himself, Kushal adds, "Agar ladne ki baat hui to yaha ladai kar le ya bahar ladai kar le." Arslan continues, "Tu hamesha hi aisa lag raha hai ki ladayi karne aa raha hai. Abhi tak jitney bhi log hain yaha pe, ek ek insaan se puch le, tu har ek ko ladne aur darani ki koshish kar raha hai."

Going by the promo, it appears that more contestants are beginning to turn against Kushal. Reacting to the clash, one user tweeted, "Aly bro aati hi kushal ko smjha rhe h." Another wrote, "This time Aly Goni vs Kushal Tandon." Referring to their history, a fan commented, "Aly Goni Kushal Tandon has past fight history too..it will be cinema."

Aly Goni Kushal Tandon has past fight history too..it will be cinema #TheAlliance — Champ Is Here ( Modi Ka Parivaar ) (@is_champ71204) July 11, 2026

Aly Goni has entered #TheAlliance with his prejudged mindset of going against #KushalTandon to gain the support of haters of Kushal.

This show is nothing but only Kushal supporters vs Kushal haters. — 𝑬𝑫𝑰𝑻𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑼𝑴 (@Editorium720) July 11, 2026

As per the latest promo, Aly Goni will be entering Lock Upp as a wildcard contestant. He is expected to make an immediate impact by locking horns with Kushal Tandon. Apart from Aly, Seema Sajdeh has also entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Their entries come after Sohail Khan's arrival and are expected to shake up the existing equations inside the house.

Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes drop daily at 12 pm IST, making it Prime Video India's first-ever daily reality show with fresh episodes releasing every day.