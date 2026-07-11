'Pichle Janam Mein Saanp...': Uorfi Javed Calls Out Riva Kishan's Double Stand After Voting Out Sister Dolly Javed From Alliance

Uorfi Javed Calls Out Riva Kishan Over Dolly Javed's Elimination |

Uorfi Javed has come out in support of her sister Dolly Javed after her shocking exit from the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The social media personality expressed her disappointment with Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan after watching a clip from the show that highlighted what she called a contradiction in Riva's actions.

Uorfi Javed Slams Riva Kishan After Dolly Javed's Alliance Exit

In the video shared by Uorfi, Riva Kishan can be seen talking about Dolly Javed and stating that she deserved a chance to continue in the game. Riva also appeared to appreciate the bond they shared. However, Uorfi pointed out that despite those words, Riva was among the contestants who voted Dolly out of the alliance.

Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan 'Snake'

Reacting to the clip, Uorfi took to her Instagram story and questioned Riva’s decision, calling out what she perceived as a double stand. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Pichle janam mein saanp thi kya?"

Dolly also wrote, "I see a snake," adding several snake emojis.

Dolly Javed’s exit from Alliance has sparked conversations among viewers, with many debating whether the voting decision was fair. Meanwhile, Uorfi’s strong reaction has added another layer of drama to the ongoing reality show controversy.

During Dolly's brief stint on Alliance, her strong opinions made her one of the contestants who grabbed attention. However, the strategy played by Kushal Tandon and his alliance eventually led to her eviction from the show.

Throughout her time on the reality show, Dolly often called out Kushal for what she described as his misogynistic behaviour and for trying to overpower her during discussions. Despite facing opposition, she never backed down and continued to voice her opinions strongly.

Dolly also highlighted that she came from a family of strong women who do not tolerate being silenced or disrespected. She stood her ground in conflicts and maintained that she would continue to fight for herself regardless of the pressure inside the house.