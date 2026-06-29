'Kaise Chomu Log...': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Journalist For Calling Her 'Nangi' & Claiming She Has Converted Herself From Islam To Hinduism

'Don't Spread Fake News': Uorfi Hits Back At Journalist | Photo Via Instagram

Social media personality Uorfi Javed has strongly reacted after a journalist referred to her as 'nangi' and claimed that she had changed her religion from Islam to Hinduism. The journalist further alleged that Uorfi was known for wearing 'adhe-nange' clothes and described her as 'obnoxiously and shamelessly' dressed, also claiming that she had converted from Islam to Hinduism. Uorfi, who is known for not holding back, responded sharply to the remarks.

'Don't Spread Fake News': Uorfi Hits Back At Journalist

Taking to her Instagram story, Uorfi lashed out at journalist Meeta Chowdhry and wrote, "Kaise Kaise chomu log apne aap ko journalist bolte hai! Aunty, please thoda homework kar Lijiye, I never changed my name or religion. Also, I don't believe in any religion Also, I'm not just nangi with my clothes, I'm also nangi with my words, but aaj mood nahi hai Also, Ek bar google Karlo how many shows I have to my names."

Check it out:

'Aapka Ganda Make-Up Dekh Kar Sharam Aa Gayi'

Uorfi added, "Mujhe aapka Ganda make up dekh k sharam agyi or aap Ki journalism Pe. Burai karni hai karo Bindaas, but don't spread fake news cause I can't do the same to you cause no one cares Aunty Ji."

'Just Because Your Face Looks Like Sagging Ones...'

In another post exposing the journalist, the latter replied to Uorfi’s story after she called the journalist out. The journalist wrote, "Miss nangi. Don’t see my makeup and hair. See your shamelessness in society. Fake boobs and fillers and Botox can make anyone look younger. I’m happy in my own skin and don’t need to go nude or wear plastic to get famous."

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange, Uorfi responded, "@meeta chowdhry aunty got so triggered! But still her facts are wrong, I haven’t gotten fake boobs. Just because her face looks like sagging ones she’s obsessed with boobs."

On the work front, Uorfi recently made an appearance in the premiere episode of Lock Upp, where she appeared to talk about Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary Splitsvilla love story.