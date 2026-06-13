'Hire Women In Your Team For Sensibility': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Comedian Madhur Virli's 'Rape Joke' Amid Pranit More's '₹370 Biryani' Controversy

Uorfi Reacts To Comedian Madhur Virli's Controversial Rape Joke | Photo Via Instagram

Reality show star and influencer Uorfi Javed strongly reacted to a resurfaced clip of comedian Madhur Virli, in which he was seen making an insensitive and controversial joke about rape, including references to "cuddling after rape". The clip, with laughter audible in the background, quickly sparked outrage on social media for its tone and subject matter. This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pranit More.

Uorfi Javed Lashes Out At Madhur Virli

Uorfi lashed out at the comedian and also criticised the culture within stand-up comedy that allows such jokes to be normalised in public performances. Expressing her anger, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "We're joking about rapes now? Ok, male comedians, please, please, hire some females in your team, so that you get some sensibility, you idiots.

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What Madhur Virli Said

In the controversial clip, Madhur was heard saying: "10 rape cases hote hain, to 9 aise hote hain jinke sirf rape hota hai aur ek ke saath hota hai murder after rape. Mujhe lagta hai woh rape case tab hota hoga jab just after rape ladka uthta hoga aur bandi bolti hogi, 'Arey, cuddle nahi karoge kya iske baad?' Tab ladka chaku maarta hoga, 'Chaku ke saath cuddle kar le.'"

Amid the viral clip doing the rounds, Madhur Virli has deleted his Instagram account, further intensifying the ongoing controversy and drawing mixed reactions from social media users, with many continuing to debate the limits of comedy and accountability in such cases.