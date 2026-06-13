'Main Carried Away Ho Gaya…': Comedian Pranit More BREAKS Silence On Gurugram '₹370 Biryani' Row, Issues Public Apology—VIDEO

Pranit More Says He Deserves Hate Over 'Biryani' Row | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has addressed the backlash amid the controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, the 22-year-old from Gurugram linked to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' remark during his comedy show. Despite having apologised earlier, More admitted that he could have stopped the man, who made several derogatory remarks, but said he got carried away as the audience was laughing.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More mocked on girls when a person told that he served a girl biryani of ₹370.



₹370 Ka Biryani Khila Di Toh Vasool karne Ka Haq Mil Gya.



Yahi Soch Problem Hai... pic.twitter.com/YBN3PrYGfV — Shailesh UP60 (@Shailes34135660) June 7, 2026

Pranit More Apologises, Admits 'Lapse In Judgement'

On Saturday, June 13, More, whose Instagram account was earlier suspended, shared a video on his social media handle, admitting that the hate he has been receiving is justified. He said, "Aap sabne mera crowd work ka video dekha hoga, jiske liye mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai, aur mujhe lagta hai main yeh hate deserve bhi karta hoon. Kyunki us ladke se jab main crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory cheezein boli, but sab log us par hass rahe the. Main bhi carried away ho gaya aur mujhse lapse in judgement ho gaya."

Check it out:

He admitted that he made a mistake and said he could have stopped the man and taken a stand, but did not; instead, he acknowledged that he gave Himanshu a platform.

Pranit More Apologises

"Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai, un sabse main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against ho rahi hain, uske liye main authorities ke saath co-operate bhi kar raha hoon. Main yehi request karna chahta hoon ki please mujhe ek chance do, main better insaan banke dikhaunga."

Pranit stated that the controversy has been a learning experience for him and that he is working on himself as well as his content. He added that audiences will see the improvement in his future work.

However, Pranit has not yet responded to the KEM female doctor controversy, which is also facing significant backlash.