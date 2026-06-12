When Pranit More Took Indirect Dig At Samay Raina's Controversies Before Landing In One Himself: 'Samay Theek Nahi Chal Raha'

As comedian Pranit More finds himself at the centre of a fresh controversy over remarks made during a stand-up show in Gurugram, an old clip from his Bigg Boss 19 debut is once again drawing attention online. Interestingly, months before facing backlash himself, Pranit had taken a light-hearted dig at fellow comedian Samay Raina, who was then dealing with controversies surrounding his show India's Got Latent.

The timeline has now caught the attention of social media users. Earlier in 2025, Samay found himself in trouble after India's Got Latent sparked outrage. FIRs were filed against several individuals associated with the show, including Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, over allegations of promoting obscenity and sexually explicit conversations on a publicly accessible platform.

In another development, the Supreme Court of India directed social media influencers, including Samay, to display an apology on their podcasts and programmes for mocking persons with disabilities. Samay and four other influencers were also summoned over allegedly offensive remarks against disabled persons.

A few months later, in August 2025, Pranit entered the Bigg Boss 19 house and appeared to make an indirect reference to the controversies surrounding comedians while speaking to host Salman Khan during the premiere episode.

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Introducing him on stage, Salman asked Pranit whether he planned to stay away from controversies inside the Bigg Boss house or become a part of them. Responding to the question, Pranit said, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai (The time is not right for us).”

His remark was interpreted as a wordplay on Samay's name and the controversies that had surrounded him at the time. Pranit then added, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun (Now if I have to get locked up, so I though I should get locked inside the Bigg Boss house).”

She is Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student and a content creator, who was also present in the same Pranit More Show where she said that she and her friends JOKE about dick sizes of dead bodies!! #formenindia #pranitmore pic.twitter.com/kmU2z9ORBh — ForMenIndia (@ForMenIndia_) June 10, 2026

The joke left Salman laughing, following which the superstar asked him, “Tum gaye ho kya? (Have you been to jail?).” Pranit quickly clarified that he had never been to jail.

At the time, Pranit himself had already made headlines after alleging that he was assaulted by a group of men claiming to be fans of Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. The incident reportedly took place in Solapur, Maharashtra, after one of his stand-up performances.

Fast forward to June 2026, and Pranit has become the subject of controversy himself. A clip from a performance at Gurugram's Comedy Circuit recently went viral, sparking accusations of misogyny and insensitivity. The debate centred around audience interactions and comments involving women, leading to discussion about the boundaries of crowd work in stand-up comedy and the accountability of comedians for remarks made during improvised exchanges.