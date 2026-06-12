Did Sejal Pawar Delete Her Instagram Account After Obscene Remarks On Pranit More Show Sparks Debate? All You Need To Know: |

Sejal Pawar, reportedly a trainee doctor who recently attended a crowd work stand-up comedy show of Pranit More, is making headlines for her allegedly obscene remarks months after the video was streamed online. A short clip from the hour-long video is now circulating on social media, which captures derogatory storytelling by Sejal about her experience during the cadaveric dissection training.

As soon as the controversy over the viral comments sparked, Sejal issued a public apology video. She said, "A clip is going viral from the show I attended months ago. I never knew that my comments would be taken obscenely. I am sorry if I hurt anyone's feelings. I will make sure I won't get into any actions or comments and maintain public awareness."

It is being reported that Sejal Pawar has deleted her Instagram account, as it is not visible online.

Did Sejal Pawar Delete Her Instagram Account After Obscene Remarks On Pranit More Show Sparks Debate? All You Need To Know: |

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