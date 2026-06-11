'Comedy Special Me Bhi Defend Karna...': Munawar Faruqui Takes An Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Amid Pranit More Row

Munawar Faruqui Takes An Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Amid Pranit More Row |

Comedians have found themselves at the centre of several controversies in recent times. After Munawar Faruqui and Samay Raina, comedian Pranit More has now landed in the spotlight over the viral "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark row. Reacting to the ongoing controversy, Munawar appeared to take a sly dig at Pranit through a series of posts on social media.

The comedian first tweeted, "I checked on Google. Most expensive Biriyani ?" He then followed it up with, "Result: Please check with Pranit More." The remark was widely interpreted as a sarcastic reference to the controversy, which stemmed from a viral clip in which an audience member at Pranit's show spoke about spending Rs. 370 on biryani during a date before making controversial remarks that sparked outrage online.

Munawar didn't stop there. He went on to suggest that comedians should have legal experts review their content before it is released publicly. The comedian wrote, "Comedians should get their videos edited from Lawyers. Not all comics, only few who dont write jokes and depends on the audiences." The comment appeared to be a criticism of crowdwork-based comedy, where performers often rely heavily on audience interactions rather than scripted material.

Another post by Munawar, which was later deleted, also grabbed attention. Seemingly taking an indirect dig at fellow comedian Samay Raina, he wrote, "Bhai yeh Biriyani wala toh Comedy Special me bhi defend karna mushkil hoga," a remark many interpreted as a reference to comedians defending themselves or addressing controversies through their stand-up specials.

Munawar further weighed in on the debate by urging people to "stop calling it a comedy show," adding another layer to the ongoing discussion surrounding the responsibilities of comedians and the boundaries of humour in public performances.

Stop calling it a comedy show😭 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2026

For those unaware, Pranit More landed in controversy after a crowdwork clip from his stand-up show went viral, featuring audience member Himanshu Jangra implying that he expected physical intimacy after spending Rs. 370 on chicken biryani during a date. The remarks sparked outrage online over concerns related to consent and misogyny, while Pranit was criticised for laughing and calling it "Peak Gurgaon content." The backlash intensified after another controversial clip featuring Dr. Sejal Pawar surfaced. Despite public apologies from Pranit and Sejal, the row continued to escalate, leading to Pranit deactivating his Instagram account and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell registering an FIR against multiple individuals connected to the matter.