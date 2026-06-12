'Gaaliyaan Rukni Nahi Chahiye...': ANGRY Mallika Dua Slams Pranit More, '₹370 Biryani' Remark Man, Female Doctor Over Controversial Comments

Mallika Dua Says Crowd-Work Comedy Is 'Not An Art Form' | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian-actress Mallika Dua penned a lengthy note expressing her anger over the ongoing controversies involving comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, the 22-year-old from Gurugram linked to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' remark, and a KEM doctor who drew backlash after commenting on a male corpse's private parts. In a strongly worded Instagram post, Dua stated that abusive language directed at such individuals should not stop, while launching a broader critique of viral internet culture and crowd-work comedy.

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral.



What happened:



> At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show



> Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

Mallika Dua's Instagram Rant Targets Viral Controversies

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika wrote, "Gaaliyaan rukni nahin chahiye, but let's be clear: Woh l*du, comedian/comic/artist nahin hai. Us Jh**tu keede ke saath koi ladki date pe nahin gayi thi; let's be honest. Yeh roz 5 baar auto ke lite reject hota hai. He is a filthy scoundrel even in his C-grade made-up story. Uss jh**tu ki jeb mein 370 kya 30 rupay bhi nahin hain. Vasooli vaale uske peeche lage rehte hain, I'm sure. He wasn't fired from his job because of your outrage. He was clearly a below-average keeda even at work and was dispensable. He most definitely did not write that story in English"

'Uss Badtameez Ladki Mein Doctor Banne Ki Na Kaabiliyat Hai'

Furthermore, Mallika labelled the female doctor 'badtameez', claiming she lacked the competence, desire and basic decency required to become a doctor. She also aimed for crowd-work comedy, calling it 'not an art form' and arguing that many Indian male comedians use it as a lazy tool for online engagement that masks mediocrity. Concluding on a cynical note, she said society continues to reward such personalities with fame and money despite repeated controversies.

Meet Sejal Pawar, a doctor from Mumbai.



She appeared on Pranit More's show and joked about dead bodies, their private parts, and post-mortem procedures.



Comedy has boundaries only when we choose to have them. The question is: should human dignity survive death, or become… pic.twitter.com/rQEQYsb7kY — Sumit (@beingsumit01) June 11, 2026

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Maharashtra Cybercrime police registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and others concerning the objectionable content circulated on social media.