'Why No Action Against Her?': Dr. Sejal Pawar's Old Video Calling KEM Faculty 'Toxic', Batchmates 'Ugly' Goes Viral Amid Pranit More Row

Dr. Sejal Pawar's Old Video Calling KEM Faculty 'Toxic', Batchmates 'Ugly' Goes Viral Amid Pranit More Row | X

Another day, another controversy! After Dr. Sejal Pawar's clip from Pranit More's show went viral and drew backlash for her remarks about the private parts of a male cadaver, a new video featuring the doctor is now making the rounds on social media. In the resurfaced clip, Sejal is seen speaking candidly about her alma mater, Seth GS Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital. While participating in a segment where she was asked to describe her college without naming it, she referred to her batchmates as "ugly" and described the faculty as "toxic."

The video has reignited online criticism, with several social media users arguing that if strict action is being demanded against Himanshu Jangra over the viral "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark, then similar scrutiny should be applied to Sejal's statements as well.

In the clip, uploaded by a social media user, Dr. Sejal is asked to describe her college through a series of prompts. When questioned about the most popular thing about the institution, she replies, "We are famous for cutting dead bodies." Asked whether she would date anyone from her college, she responds, "No, they are very ugly." Referred to as Delisa, based on her Instagram username, Sejal is also asked to share one red flag about the college, to which she answers that the faculty is "toxic."

Khud discount mei seat leli, but college chindi hai.. — Neman Quadri (@neman_quadri) June 11, 2026

Re-sharing the video, one user wrote, "Sejal is openly mocking her college and her batchmates, and her remarks seem to imply that the institution lacks credibility. Even so, the college has not expelled her or taken any visible action against her Why?" Another social media user commented, "Khud discount mei seat leli, but college chindi hai." A third person questioned, "@MumbaiPolice what’s stopping you guys from taking action against her? Laws should be gender neutral sir."

Sejal Pawar has shared an apology video.



I'm sure she doesn't feel any guilt or shame.



She will soon be back with a victim card video, blame men, and gain another 200K followers.



All men should unfollow her.



She should be fired. pic.twitter.com/OFoOFDZGrS — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 11, 2026

Dr. Sejal Pawar's controversy stemmed from a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, where she participated in a crowdwork segment. During the interaction, Sejal spoke about her experiences in medical college and made a remark about a male cadaver, saying, "Uska p***s dekh ke lag raha tha ki virgin hi mara hai." The comment quickly sparked outrage on social media, with many users, including members of the medical community, calling it insensitive and disrespectful towards body donors.