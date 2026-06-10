'Comedian Ko Laga Har Uncomfortable...': Elvish Yadav Mocks Pranit More Over Gurugram Man's Controversial '₹370 Ki Biryani' Remark

Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Over 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip | Photo Via Instagram

Popular social media personality and reality star Elvish Yadav has sparked fresh discussion online after reacting to the ongoing "Rs 370 ki biryani" controversy linked to a viral comedy show clip involving comedian Pranit More. The incident originally stemmed from a crowd-work interaction that quickly spread across platforms, drawing strong criticism.

Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Over 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), "₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."

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All About The Controversy

Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram and an audience member, remarked that he went on a date with a woman where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a 'return' on his investment, which translates to physical intimacy. The comment was widely condemned online for promoting a transactional and problematic view of consent.

The situation escalated further when it was noted that More laughed during the exchange and later uploaded the clip. Netizens also criticised More for not calling out the remark and instead laughing during the interaction.

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral.



What happened:



> At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show



> Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

Gurugram Man Behind Viral Video Loses Job

Jangra, who worked at Starvik Design, was subsequently terminated from his job. The company's founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, confirmed the decision and stated that the controversy had affected the workplace.

Amid the backlash, More had also issued an apology on Instagram. He wrote, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."