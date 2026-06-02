'I Should Have Challenged The Remark': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Pranit More Apologises After Viral Crowdwork Video Sparks Backlash

Pranit More Apologises After Viral Misogynistic Joke Row |

Comedian and Bigg Boss 19 fame Pranit More has issued a public apology after a clip from one of his shows went viral on social media. Pranit apologised to his fans for not calling out a derogatory remark made by an audience member towards women during the show. Clarifying his stance, he wrote, "The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views."

The comedian began his statement by saying, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip." While maintaining that he did not agree with the audience member's views, Pranit admitted that he should have handled the situation differently. He added, "I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

Pranit further explained that live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time. However, he stressed that this was not an excuse for his response and acknowledged that he could have acted better. The comedian said he has taken the feedback seriously and will handle similar situations more thoughtfully in the future.

Pranit More has issued a public apology |

"We've also removed the video from all our platforms, as I don't want to amplify or normalize those views," Pranit added. He also thanked those who raised concerns about the viral clip and said, "I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward."

Concluding his statement, Pranit said that he is human and, like everyone else, makes mistakes. He added that being called out for a mistake does not diminish him but instead helps him grow. "I accept that I could have handled this better and I'll be more mindful that I never unintentionally support or normalize such views in the future," he wrote.

From what I know, Pranit More deleted this part after backlash, but the fact is that the natural reaction was of laughter and joy, and it was deleted only after backlash

(Yeh bahiya apni maa bhn se bhi aise hi vasoo? karte honge, it's not funny, Typical MardJaat, PranitMore, The… pic.twitter.com/LVX1Lncnr2 — 𝚲𝐚𝐬𝐡𝛊 (@Thakurain_01) June 2, 2026

The controversy stemmed from a crowdwork interaction during one of Pranit More's comedy shows. An audience member narrated an incident about taking a woman out for chicken biryani worth around Rs. 370 and then implying that he would "recover" the money he had spent on her when she later asked him to drop her home. The remark was widely interpreted online as objectifying women and treating a date as a transaction rather than a consensual interaction. Instead of challenging the comment, Pranit was seen laughing and responding, "Peak Gurgaon content," which sparked backlash on social media.