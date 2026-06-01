'Help...': Samay Raina REACTS To Viral Video Of Him Kissing Ranveer Allahbadia During RCB Vs MI Match In Stadium

Samay Raina Reacts to Viral ‘Kiss’ Clip With Ranveer Allahbadia | Photo Via Instagram

Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina has reacted to a viral video that surfaced online during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The clip, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms, appeared to show Samay sharing a kiss with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps in the stands, leaving fans amused and curious.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia's AI-Kiss Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows Samay hiding his face while Ranveer looks into the camera. Ranveer then makes a heart sign and asks Samay to join him. The two form a heart with their hands before sharing a kiss amid the crowd at the stadium.

Check out the video:

While the clip appears realistic, it is actually AI-generated, and the duo did not attend any IPL match together, nor did they share any kiss.

Samay Raina Reacts

Addressing the viral moment, Samay reacted to the clip on social media and wrote, "Help me @instagram." The reaction quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with users sharing laughing emojis and humorous takes on the incident.

Photo Via Instagram story/@maisamayhoon

The video was captured during the high-voltage encounter at the stadium and soon became the subject of memes, jokes, and discussions online. As the clip continued to circulate, several users tagged Samay and Ranveer, seeking a response from the duo.

As of now, Ranveer Allahbadia has not responded to the viral AI-generated video of them kissing.

Samay and Ranveer were embroiled in a major controversy in 2025 after podcaster Ranveer made a crass 'parents sex' question on Samay’s show, India's Got Latent, triggering nationwide outrage and multiple FIRs. Following the backlash, the show was taken down from YouTube.

More than a year later, Samay confirmed that shooting for the second season of India's Got Latent is underway. However, he is yet to announce an official release date or reveal where the new season will be streamed.