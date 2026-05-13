'Accha Gaana Banao...': Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled By Samay Raina Over Wow Song From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - Watch Video

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the film’s teaser and songs have already created buzz online, one particular track, Wow, has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Amid the chatter, Varun recently shared a funny interaction with YouTuber and stand-up comedian Samay Raina that left fans in splits.

On Wednesday (May 13), Varun posted a video on Instagram from a gym session with Samay. In the clip, the actor is seen reciting a line from the song Wow and expecting Samay to continue it. However, the comedian hilariously interrupted him and said, “Bhai, aise nahi chalega gaana.”

When Varun asked him why, Samay jokingly replied, “Accha gaana banao apne aap chalega yaar.” Reacting to the roast, Varun laughed and said, “Shit yaar, mujhe laga chal jaata hai aise.”

Sharing the clip, Varun captioned the post, “What an asshole wow.” The light-hearted banter went viral and even filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to it. Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, calling the exchange “too funny.”

Wow fails to impress netizens

Wow was released on Varun’s birthday and generated curiosity among fans. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai, while vocals have been provided by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. Despite its social media visibility, the song has received criticism from several users online.

One social media user wrote, “Yakin maano 2026 ka ye sabse bada WAAHIYAT song hai (sic).” Another commented, “Voice still not suiting Varun Dhawan.... feels off again. And those steps... Way too similar to Kartik Aaryan vibe this time (sic).” A fan also expressed disappointment, tweeting, “Tips iss time pr Chunari Chunari aur HJTIHH title track laana chahiye ... Lekin aisa ghatiya Gana leke aare CHUNARI is already a Viral Asset of the film easily (sic).”

Earlier, the teaser of the film had also received mixed reactions online. Now, with Wow drawing divided opinions, the film continues to remain a topic of discussion ahead of its release.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. The film marks David’s fourth collaboration with his son Varun after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.