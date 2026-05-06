'We Are Clashing Bit**': Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan React To Peddi Vs Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Clash

Peddi Vs Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai | YouTube

Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on June 5, 2026. A day before that, on June 4, Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan's Peddi will hit the big screens. Although there's a one-day gap between the release dates, both movies will clash at the box office over the weekend. Now, Janhvi and Varun have both hilariously reacted to the clash.

Janhvi made a transition reel on the song Wow from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and captioned it as, "Guess we’re clashing bitch @varundvn (sic)." Watch the video below...

Reacting to Janhvi's reel, Varun commented, "Omg it’s never a clash with u only ❤️❤️❤️ and u are wow (sic)." Check out the comment below...

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is directed by David Dhawan, also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026, but as Toxic was scheduled to hit the big screens on June 4, the makers of HJTIHH preponed their release date.

The Varun Dhawan-starrer was slated to release on May 22, 2026, but after Toxic was postponed, the David Dhawan directorial came back to its original release date.

Peddi Release Date

Meanwhile, Peddi has also undergone multiple release date changes. The movie was slated to release on March 27, 2026. Later, it was postponed to April 30, 2026, and now, finally, the makers have announced that the movie will hit the big screens on June 4, 2026.

While Peddi is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. It is Janhvi's second Telugu film after Devara.

So, let’s wait and watch whether in the Hindi markets Peddi will be able to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai or not.