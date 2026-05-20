'Samay Raina Looked Super Nervous': Audience Member Shares Inside Details From Alia Bhatt's India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode—VIDEO

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in India's Got Latent 2 | Photo Via X

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, which first aired in 2024, was shut down after Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared as one of the panelists,panelists, asked a controversial 'parents sex' question to a contestant, sparking nationwide backlash and multiple FIRs. Samay recently confirmed the second season of Latent, and to everyone’s surprise, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 as the first guests. A leaked photo from the shoot took the internet by storm.

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'Samay Raina Looked Super Nervous'

Now, an audience member who attended the live taping featuring Alia and Sharvari as panellists on May 18 at The Habitat in Mumbai, shared inside details from the episode, revealing that Samay looked "super nervous" given everything that happened with Latent in 2025.

An Instagram user named Roshan Sahu (@roshan.sahu.life) said, “I was amongst the 80 people who attended this episode live and the show was terrific. I am not a big fan of Latent, but I am a fan of Samay, so I booked the ticket just to see raw Samay performing. During the first 15 minutes of the show, when Samay was performing alone, recalling the incidents of season one, he looked super nervous but as the panel joined, he was in his full zone. The whole show was as hilarious as season one."

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"The best moment was Alia Bhatt. The Alia Bhatt. She looked like an angel in real," said the Instagram user.

About Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, left fans excited from the moment of its announcement. The high-octane action thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles