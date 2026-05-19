'Ew, Bura Downfall': Alia Bhatt & Sharvari FIRST Guests On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 After Controversy; Fans Disappointed

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in India's Got Latent 2 | Photo Via X

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back with the second season of India's Got Latent a year after the controversy sparked nationwide backlash over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, and his crass 'parents sex' question. Ever since Samay announced the new season, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. Now, a leaked photo from the first episode shoot, which took place on Monday, May 18, reveals that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are the first guests on the show.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Spotted On India's Got Latent 2

While Samay has not officially shared any new update, a leaked photo of Alia and Sharvari has taken the internet by storm. The picture, which appears to have been clicked by an audience member attending the taping of India's Got Latent at The Habitat, Mumbai, shows the two actresses together, seemingly for the promotions of their upcoming film Alpha. The photo also features Balraj Ghai, owner of The Habitat and Samay's close friend, along with comedian Aashish Solanki.

Check it out:

Netizens Disappointed

Soon after the photo went viral on Reddit, fans expressed disappointment over it. One user commented, “Latent will soon become a film promotion show.” Another wrote, “Wow, Alia is really everywhere. Overexposure is not a good thing, hunny.” A third user said, “It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away and now it’ll just remain a show for promotions.”

“Oh no, this isn’t gonna end well,” another user wrote, while one commented, “Is baar aur bura downfall ho gaya to shock nahi hona.”

About Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, left fans excited from the moment of its announcement. The high-octane action thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles

The film is slated to hit the cinemas on July 10.