Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Release Date Leaked? Balraj Ghai's Viral Video Sparks Buzz Again

Buzz around India's Got Latent Season 2 has intensified online after a viral video featuring Balraj Ghai, comedian Samay Raina's close friend and collaborator, hinted at the possible release date of the much-awaited new season.

The excitement began after Samay recently interacted with fans during an Instagram AMA session. During the interaction, a fan asked him when India’s Got Latent Season 2 would premiere. Responding to the question, Samay said that the new season is not arriving immediately as he is currently enjoying a break. However, he confirmed that planning for the next season would begin soon.

“I’m enjoying this break for the entire month right now. After that, I’ll start planning,” Samay reportedly shared during the AMA session.

Soon after, a video clip of Balraj surfaced online and went viral across social media platforms. In the clip, Balraj seemingly hinted that the second season of the show could begin on May 9.

The viral clip has now sparked major speculation among fans, with many believing that the official release date may have accidentally been revealed ahead of an announcement from the makers.

Although there has been no formal confirmation yet from the creators of the show, the fresh rumours have only increased excitement around the return of the comedy talent series.

Samay Raina had earlier already confirmed that India’s Got Latent would be returning with a second season. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates regarding the release date, format and contestants.

India's Got Latent controversy

For those unaware, India's Got Latent landed in controversy in February 2025 after a question asked by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on the show sparked backlash online. Following the outrage, multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer Allahbadia and others associated with the show. Soon after, all episodes of the series were taken down from YouTube.