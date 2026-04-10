Samay Raina Net Worth: Comedian’s Nearly ₹200 Crore Empire Built On Stand-Ups, Chess Streams, Brand Deals & More

Samay Raina net worth |

Samay Raina has been in the headlines lately for his heartfelt yet humorous performance in his recent show Still Alive. In the show, he mentioned losing nearly Rs. 8 crore in savings due to India’s Got Latent, which left many curious about the comedian’s actual net worth and his biggest sources of income. Here’s a closer look at the financial breakdown of the stand-up comedian.

Samay Raina Net Worth

Samay Raina rose to fame after winning Comicstaan Season 2, which gave him significant visibility and credibility through the Amazon Prime Video show. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he shifted focus to streaming chess on YouTube while continuing to perform stand-up comedy. In 2024, he launched India’s Got Latent, which went on to become a major factor in establishing him as a strong internet personality and brand.

According to The Economic Times 2025 report, Samay Raina’s net worth was estimated to be around Rs. 140 crore. However, as per a latest Times Now report (April 2026), his net worth is now believed to be in the range of Rs. 140 crore to Rs. 195 crore.

How Much Samay Raina Earns In A Year?

As per the reports, Samay earns around 4.1 Million Dollar, ie. around Rs. 38.09 crore in a year. And, his YouTube channel receives more than 68.7 million viewers each other. However, he faced a major set back after India's Got Latent controversy.

Samay Raina Earnings

First and foremost, Samay earns through his stand-up shows, comedy tours, and special performances. He has toured the US and Canada and recently completed his “Still Alive & Unfiltered by Samay Raina: India Tour.” A major portion of his income comes from ticket sales generated by these live shows.

The next key source is his YouTube channel, which is also one of his biggest income streams. Samay has 8.14 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly garners millions of views. His earnings come from channel memberships, advertisements, and donations received during live streams.

In addition, Samay collaborates with various content creators and endorses brands on social media, which adds significantly to his income. Along with stand-up performances and brand partnerships, he also earns through chess-related live streams and gaming content.