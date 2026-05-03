'Joota Toh Inko Pad Jaata...': Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal After His 'Atankvaadi' Remark With Sharp Chappal Dig, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

Samay Raina roasts Sunil Pal on Kapil Sharma show | Photo Via Netflix

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, appeared in the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday, May 1, for the World Laughter Day special. It marked their first on-screen appearance together after the India's Got Latent controversy.

During the episode, Sunil Pal also made a surprising entry, making the moment awkward as he had earlier called Samay and Ranveer 'Atankvaadi' amid the Latent controversy.

Samay Raina Roasts Sunil Pal On Kapil Sharma Show

However, Samay left no stone unturned in roasting Sunil throughout the episode. During the show, Kapil asked Sunil why he had appeared in chappals at the premiere of his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in Mumbai. Pal replied that he wanted to stand out amid the glamour of other stars. Kapil then joked that it looked like Sunil was unaware of the screening and had simply walked in because an event was happening.

Samay seized the opportunity and trolled Sunil, saying, "Yeh chappal mein ghoomte hain, joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se..." This left the entire audience in splits, along with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Check out the video:

Samay then quickly hugged Sunil and made a funny face at the audience after his sharp dig.

Kapil Sharma doing peace talks between Sunil Pal & Samay Raina is peak Indian comedy diplomacy pic.twitter.com/qiZb2e160g — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@SarcasmSevak) May 3, 2026

'Aap Brush Kyun Nahi Karte Ho?': Samay Raina To Sunil Pal

When Kapil questioned Sunil about his terrorist remark, Pal said, "Kapil bhai agar ye muh se grenade maar dete toh achha tha, lekin jo ye maarte hain woh nahi saha jaata hai. Jo samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata hai. Aur jo samaj mein nahi aata woh toh aatankvaadi hi hota hai na?"

Samay, however, did not hold back and responded, saying, "Inko mujhse itni hi dikkat hai ki main kya kahoon, muh se grenade maarta hoon, main kya boloon, bataaiye jo bhi dikkat hai," before taking a playful dig: "Main mele mein perform nahi karta hoon, main ulti-seedhi baatein karta hoon. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir, bas ek hi hai, aap brush kyun nahi karte ho yaar?"

Earlier, Sunil called Ranveer and Samay 'terrorists' amid Latent controversy, stating that they should be jailed for at least 10 years.