'Mere Favourite Artists Aise Hi Mar Gaye...' Samay Raina Trolls Badshah's 'Remote Control' Private Jet As They Head To Thailand—VIDEO

Samay Raina's private jet jokes leave Badshah in splits | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, known for his witty and unapologetic humour, recently left rapper-singer Badshah in splits after cracking a joke about his luxurious private jet as they headed to Thailand together. In a video shared by Samay on Friday (May 1), the comedian was seen interacting with the pilots and hilariously referred to Badshah's private jet as a 'remote-control' flight, leaving the rapper laughing uncontrollably. The light-hearted moment quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans praising the duo’s fun camaraderie.

Samay Raina Trolls Badshah's Private Jet

The video began with Samay expressing shock over Badshah's private jet and asking, "Yeh kaisi flight hai bhai?" He then joked, "Mere saare favourite artists aise hi mar gaye hain," leaving Badshah in splits. Responding humorously, Badshah said, "Isi din ke liye maine kuch gande gaane bhi banaye the."

Further in the clip, Samay joked that he could already imagine news articles claiming that he and Badshah had died while heading to Thailand, leaving Badshah unable to stop laughing at Samay's humour.

Samay X Badshah 😂



Samay Raina roasting Badshah and his private Jet in his signature comic style. pic.twitter.com/XM0ZwTjuZL — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 2, 2026

Samay also brought up Badshah's Tateeree controversy, which sparked massive backlash over its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals featuring girls in school uniforms, after which the video was deleted.

Samay then joked, "Aap ko toh darr hi nahi lagta hai bhai. Toh maafi kyu maangi?"

Meanwhile, Samay Raina is all set to appear on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show alongside Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, whose controversial question to a contestant about his parents' sex life on India's Got Latent sparked nationwide backlash and led to multiple FIRs.

Next season is loading, and honestly, it already feels exciting. Kapil Sharma is hosting the show as always, but this time it almost feels like Samay Raina is hosting the laughter.



Kapil still has that legendary timing and experience, but Samay walks in with that effortless,… pic.twitter.com/sr1fEGuYXr — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 2, 2026

The episode is set to release on May 2 on Netflix.