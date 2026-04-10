'Apni Samaj Aur Sanskriti Ke Prati...': Badshah Announces New Version Of Tateeree After Backlash, Removes 'Offensive' Parts From Song

Badshah To Release Edited Version Of Controversial Tateeree | Photo Via YouTube

Rapper-singer Badshah had sparked major controversy over his Haryanvi song Tateeree for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals featuring girls in school uniforms, following which the video was deleted. After apologising to the National Commission for Women (NCW), he has now announced a revamped version titled Tateeree Phir Se, stating that the ‘offensive’ parts have been removed.

Badshah Revamps Tateeree After Backlash

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, April 10, he said that over the past few weeks, he had listened to the views of government officials, the Women’s Commission, social workers, and others who care about the culture regarding his song Tateeree. Based on this feedback, he has made the necessary changes and removed any parts that were considered offensive.

The singer also shared a glimpse of the revamped music video, giving fans a preview of the updated version of the track.

Check it out:

'Apni Samaaj Aur Sanskriti Ke Prati Hamari Zimmedaari...'

Badshah shared that he fully respects this feedback and the sentiment behind it. He said that, as an artist, along with creativity, responsibility towards society and culture is equally important. At the same time, he added that music has always been a way for him to take his roots, language, people, and stories to a larger platform.

"Tatiri Phir Se usi safar ka agla kadam hai. Aapka saath, aapki awaaz aur aapka vishwas hi hai jisne is gaane ko zinda rakha hai. Umeed hai iska naya roop wahi energy aur wahi sammaan lekar chalega," wrote Badshah.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Badshah apologised to the National Commission for Women over the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree and pledged two initiatives: sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections and releasing a women’s empowerment song within four months.