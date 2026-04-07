'Badshah Pledged To Sponsor 50 Girls': Rapper Apologises To National Commission For Women Over Tateeree Song Controversy

Badshah Pledged To Sponsor 50 Girls |

Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday April 7 over Tateeree song controversy. The questioning went for over an hour. As per the latest update, Badshah apologised to NCW and pledged to sponsor 50 girls education.

Badshah's advocate Akshay Dahiya stated, "We gave a commitment to work for women’s upliftment." As per PTI, he said, "Badshah has pledged to sponsor at least fifty girl children and to support events that raise funds for women’s welfare." The advocate said that they made a commitment and to sponsor economically weaker women.

#WATCH | Delhi: On alleged obscenity in the song 'Tateeree', Rapper-singer Badshah's Advocate Akshay Dahiya says, "... I appeared on behalf of my client. We gave a commitment to work for women’s upliftment. Badshah has pledged to sponsor at least fifty girl children and to… pic.twitter.com/kNphjdoa7c — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

Badshah further said to the commission that he will present a positive song for the women within 4 months. The singer confirmed that he will not be involved in any such activity in the future. Regarding the controversial song Tateeree, Badshah's advocate stated that the singer had not intention to hard anyone and it was purely creative work. He said, "Regarding the song, we clarified that it was purely a creative work, not intended to defame women or any community."

Tateeree Song Controversy

The “Tateeree Song” controversy erupted after Badshah’s track faced backlash for its allegedly vulgar and objectionable lyrics. A specific line, "Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane," went viral and drew sharp criticism for being disrespectful towards women. As outrage grew, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance and sought action. Amid the backlash, Badshah shared a video apologising for the content as both the song and its video were subsequently removed from platforms.

In his apology video, Badshah urged everyone, "Aap Haryana ka beta samajh kar maaf karenge," while maintaining that he never intended to disrespect anyone. The rapper also confirmed, "The song is being taken off from everywhere." Meanwhile, Haryana Police made efforts to remove hundreds of links related to the song from social media platforms.