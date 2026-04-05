Dhanda Nyoliwala Slams 'Corrupt People' After Dehradun Cancellation At Mumbai Concert, Badshah Supports 'Har Tarah Ke Bande Dekhe...'- Watch VIDEO

Haryanvi rapper and singer Dhanda Nyoliwala had his Dehradun concert canceled due to government permission issues. However, his Mumbai show on April 4, 2026, went off without a hitch. During the performance, Dhanda thanked the Mumbai police for ensuring a smooth event, while taking a pointed dig at officials in other states for "deep-rooted corruption."

Addressing the cancellations of his shows, Dhanda Nyoliwala said that many of his concerts are completely sold out, with tickets “upar se neeche tak.” He appeared to call out officials amid government permission issues, stating, “Those people are corrupt man.”

He also expressed gratitude to local authorities, saying, “Thank you so much Maharashtra police and especially Mumbai police, thank you so much.” On the reason behind the canceled shows, he added, “And, vomit on paper for those corrupt people.”

Badshah also made a special appearance at Dhanda Nyoliwala’s concert to show his support. Taking the mic, he said, “Mere ko 15-20 saal ho gaye industry mein. Har tarah ke bande dekhe hain, lekin jisme reedh ki haddi ho na doston, Dhanda unme se ek hi hai.” The audience erupted in cheers for Dhanda. Badshah then encouraged everyone to enjoy the performance, adding that he came to support his “small brother.”

A user uploaded the inside video of Dhanda's Mumbai concert. Showing people using the singer's song, the user captioned, "Mumbai ko Haryana bana diya."

Dhanda's much-anticipated concert in Dehradun was abruptly called off, reportedly due to issues with government permissions. While details remain limited, sources suggest that the local authorities could not clear the necessary approvals in time, forcing the cancellation. Dhanda is currently on his major Kohram India Tour 2026, marking his first-ever multi-city tour.

Dhanda is a popular Haryanvi rapper and singer known for his energetic performances and catchy beats. He has gained fame with hits like “Goli Maar,” “Tu Mera, Main Teri,” and “Desi Swag.” His music often blends traditional Haryanvi folk elements with modern rap