'I Owe You One': Vir Das Apologises To Badshah After Fan Accidentally Books His London Show Instead Of Rapper's Concert

Standup comedian Vir Das shared a quirky direct message from a netizen and issued a light-hearted apology to rapper Badshah in the process, leaving fans in splits. Taking to social media on Sunday (March 29), Vir posted a screenshot of a fan’s DM that detailed a rather unusual mix-up involving concert tickets.

The post was captioned “Sorry Badshah,” hinting at the confusion that led to the fan accidentally booking tickets for his show instead of the rapper’s.

The message, as seen in the screenshot, was addressed to Vir and explained how the fan had intended to attend Badshah’s concert but mistakenly ended up purchasing tickets for Vir’s show.

The netizen wrote, “Hi Vir, can you believe this!! By mistake, apka show book ho gaya!! I voted for the Badshah show, which was last week. My sister in law was at work she messaged me, and the show is booked! It's on 1st April...for Virdas, then I was so surprised 😮 who's Virdas?? I thought we're going to see Badshah on 22 March!”

The message further revealed that the confusion happened during a WhatsApp conversation regarding bookings, which ultimately led to the accidental purchase. Despite the mix-up, the fan seemed to take it sportingly and added that they later started following Vir on Instagram and was looking forward to his show.

"Long story, but after that conversation via WhatsApp, I started following you on Insta.. I'm really looking forward to something I purchased accidentally," the user added in the message.

"I owe you one @badboyshah i guess 😊," he captioned the post.

Many Instagram users found the situation relatable and hilarious. A lot of them flooded the comments section of Vir's post with laughing emojis.

A user wrote, "Both are great. It will be worth every penny." Another user commented, "Best mistake ever, This is the universe working."

"Who are these people who don’t know Vir Das? 😜" questioned a third user whereas another wrote, "Watching Vir Das with a Badshah mindset is like opening a book and complaining there are too many words. Different Frequency. IQ may struggle."

Vir is set to perform at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 1. On the other hand, Badshah performed at The O2 Arena in London on March 22. He was joined by Nora Fatehi on stage.