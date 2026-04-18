Did Samay Raina Steal Comedian Dave Chappelle's 'Flight Attendant' Joke In His Comedy Special Still Alive? Viral Clips Spark Debate

Photo Via X

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned to YouTube with a comedy special titled Still Alive, months after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, which sparked nationwide backlash following podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) asking a contestant an inappropriate 'parents sex' question that led to multiple FIRs being filed. In his 1-hour 21-minute set, Samay addressed the controversy, spoke about his parents' reaction, and shared how it affected his mental health.

Samay Raina Faces Online Debate

While Still Alive has been widely appreciated by many viewers, some netizens have now pointed out that Samay may have allegedly lifted a 'flight attendant' joke from American comedian and actor Dave Chappelle. . An X user (@yesofficialraja) shared a video showing Samay delivering a similar joke to one Chappelle reportedly performed 10 years ago in front of an audience.

Check it out:

Kisi ko kya hi pta chalega 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ojFf85loBe — Raja (@yesofficialraja) April 18, 2026

The joke highlights how passengers instinctively look to flight attendants for reassurance during turbulence; however, if the attendant appears worried or frightened, it immediately heightens their anxiety.

Netizens React:

While the clip went viral, several netizens called out Samay, whereas others defended him, saying comedians often draw inspiration from each other and that it doesn’t amount to copying. A user commented, "It's a very evergreen joke, he's a comedian doesn't mean he can't crack an old joke."

Another read, "So what? There’s nothing wrong with taking inspiration from experienced comedians.Samay Raina delivered it brilliantly."

A third user commented, "Umm, so its not the first time , several small jokes are copied from one comedian to other."

Let us know! 👂

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of now, Samay Raina has not responded to the backlash he has faced so far.