'Humne Dhurandhar Dekha Hai...': Samay Raina's 4 AM Message About 'Abuses' In Comedy Special Gets Hilarious Reply From Father—VIDEO

Samay Raina's Parents React To Still Alive | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 after a crass remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent, following which several FIRs were filed against Samay, as well as panelists Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer; months later, after the nationwide backlash, Samay returned to YouTube with his comedy special Still Alive, where in the 1 hour 21 minutes-long set he addressed the controversy, his parents’ reaction, and how it impacted his mental health.

Samay Raina's Father's Witty Reply Steals Show At Screening

After the massive response to his comedy special, on Friday, April 10, Samay shared a video of his parents’ reaction to Still Alive at a special screening held in Mumbai, where his mother warmly hugged him after watching the show. In the video, he was heard saying, "Main kal raat ko 4 baje papa ko message kiya, 'Papa, kal aaoge aap show dekhne? Thodi gaaliyan hain usme, isliye puchne mein sharam aa rahi thi, par zyada nahi hain. Dhurandhar se kam hi hai.'"

'Humne Dhurandhar, The Family Man Bhi Dekhi Hai...': Samay's Father

To which, Samay’s father gave a hilarious response, saying, "Kal mujhe bata nahi paaya tha face-to-face, subah maine 6 baje dekha ki raat ke 3:36 AM par aapka message aaya tha. Toh maine kaha humne Dhurandhar bhi dekhi, The Family Man aur The Ba***ds of Bollywood bhi dekha hai…"

Soon after, the audience was left in splits by Samay’s father’s witty reply, which added to the lighthearted moment from the special screening.

Check out the video:

Samay’s father also stated that he enjoyed the comedy special, saying that he is proud of his son and appreciated his performance in Still Alive.

On the comedy special, Samay shared that people from politics to the entertainment industry, including Sunil Pal and Mukesh Khanna, had reacted to the Latent controversy and opposed it. He also said his editor was arrested and that the police were closely monitoring his content.

Samay further confirmed that India's Got Latent Season 2 will return.