'Badtameez Aadmi, Jidhar Dikha Udhar Tera Kaan...': Ajaz Khan THREATENS Samay Raina Over Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Roast - VIDEO

Ajaz Khan, Samay Raina | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ajaz Khan lashed out at comedian Samay Raina after he joked about Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in his YouTube special Still Alive, 14 months after the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent in February 2025. During his Still Alive show, aired on Tuesday night, Samay revealed that he had planned to ask a question involving Abhishek on KBC but chose not to. The comedian confessed that he often has many 'ulta-seedha' thoughts but refrains from voicing them.

He shared one joke he held back: "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye, sir."

Ajaz Khan Threatens Samay Raina

Speaking to the paparazzi on Thursday in Mumbai, Ajaz was heard saying, "Aab iss badtameez aadmi ko main kya bolun? Yeh apne maa-baap se bhi aise hi baat karta hoga, shayad. Hindustan ke itne bade mahanayak, Amitabh Bachchan sahab, jinhone Hindustan ko sadiyon se entertain kiya, aaj unko, unki wife (Jaya Bachchan) ko, aur unke bacche (Abhishek Bachchan) ko koi bhi aakar kuch bhi bol ja raha hai. Samay Raina, tera samay kharab shuru ho gaya hai aaj se. Mujhe dikhna bhi mat tu. Main toh Bachchan sahab ka bahut bada fan hoon."

Ajaz shared that Big B, who has several fans across the world, is angry over his joke on him, saying, "Beta, tu thoda izzat se chal," in an angry tone.

Check out the video:

'Mujhe Mat Dikhna Kahin Par Tu...': Ajaz Khan

Ajaz added, “Mujhe mat dikhna kahin par tu; jidhar dikha udhar tera kaan check karunga main. Yaad rakhna."

Meanwhile, Samay also admitted in his YouTube special that he had lied on Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealing he told Amitabh his grandmother watches the show and was his fan, when in reality she had passed away seven years earlier.