'Gandagi Ki Aag Mein Jalaya Hua...': Mukesh Khanna Slams Samay Raina After Comedian Took Dig At Him In His Special Still Alive

Mukesh Khanna / Samay Raina | Instagram

Samay Raina, in his new special, Still Alive, took a dig at veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, aka Shaktimaan, for speaking against him during India's Got Latent controversy. Clearly, the dig didn't go down well with Khanna, and he took to Instagram to slam Samay.

The veteran actor shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen as Shaktimaan, with Samay sitting on a donkey, his face painted black. Khanna wrote, "A dog's tail is always crooked. Keep it in a million bottles. Take it out. It's still crooked again!! Samay Raina also has a tail. No matter how much you beat it or straighten it, it becomes crooked again. Because he's not a simple creature. He's a roasted creature. Burned in the fire of filth (sic).

He further wrote, "The entire country scolded him. He came back like a shameless person. And to be beaten. Now, only one thing is left. His face should be blackened, he should be made to sit on a donkey and parade through cities across the country, where children will throw eggs and tomatoes at him. Because he insulted their superhero, Shaktimaan!!!"

Samay Raina On Mukesh Khanna

While talking about Khanna speaking against him during the IGL controversy, Raina, in his special, said, "Shaktimaan came. How will we fight Shaktimaan? Sorry, Shaktimaan (laughs). Shaktimaan was saying what kind of influence our content will have on kids. What will happen to children after watching this content?"

Raina further gave an example that during the Shaktimaan era, every other month, there used to be news that a child jumped from a building after watching the show.

Raina also took a dig at comedian Sunil Pal and singer B Praak for speaking about him during the IGL controversy.

India's Got Latent Season 2

Meanwhile, at the end of the special, Still Alive, Raina confirmed that season 2 of India's Got Latent will happen.