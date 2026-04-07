'Monk Who Sold My Ferrari': Samay Raina Roasts BeerBiceps In 'Still Alive' Special; Calls Out Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna & B Praak

Samay Raina Roasts BeerBiceps In 'Still Alive' Special |

Comedian Samay Raina is back with his special show, "Still Alive", and he isn’t holding back. Talking about the chaos on India's Got Latent, Samay revealed that an FIR was filed against BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia just because he dared to make a comedy that didn’t fit his character. He quipped, "Ek clean banda kabhi kabhi h*rami nahi ban sakta internet pe," and hilariously dubbed BeerBiceps, "The monk who sold my Ferrari," blaming him for throwing a wrench in his show.

Samay further explained that the entire debacle happened because BeerBiceps broke the character that he had built over 10 years. Linking his state to his show, Samay said, "Ham kashmiri cross fire mein hi marte hain," adding, "It broke me like anything" to delete the show. He revealed that he even got support from Pakistan after India's Got Latent was removed in India.

He described the show as raw and unscripted: five hours long, with four hours being controversial. Samay said, "Bhot gandi gandi baatein keh dete the" to be funny, adding, "Mai safe khel raha tha" by wisely meeting panelists after the show and editing the episodes carefully.

Recalling his guests, Samay said, "Sab aa gaye the khane hamko, politician, celebrities, Sunil Pal," joking that Sunil Pal asked him to learn from Kapil Sharma, who "khud agle episode me aa rahe the." He also remembered "All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f**king dead at that time," including B Praak. He even joked about Mukesh Khanna, "Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge," adding, "Tune bache mare hain, tu kya moral high ground le ke baitha hai."

Commenting on how a small issue escalated, Samay made a bold statement about the industry, "India is not a platform to showcase your art."

You can watch Samay's full special episode "Still Alive" on his official YouTube channel.