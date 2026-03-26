'Samay Raina Must Have Watched Edit': Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast Comments On Kunal Kamra-BeerBiceps Spat, Blames It On India's Got Latent Host

Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast Comments On Kunal Kamra-BeerBiceps Spat |

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, appears to be weighing in on the ongoing spat between Kunal Kamra and Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). Sharing a screenshot of their online exchange, Flying Beast wrote, "While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was 'desire'."

He went on to place much of the blame on India’s Got Latent host Samay Raina. According to Flying Beast, the comedy fraternity avoided a major backlash by editing out Ranveer’s controversial scenes from the episode. However, he accused Samay of clout-chasing by including the offensive remark in the final cut. He further described Ranveer as a “spiritual guy” who resorted to such tactics merely to “grab attention.”

Gaurav wrote, "Honestly, the comedy fraternity could have saved itself at the edit table. Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass." He further added, "A “spiritual guy” making vulgar/offensive remark, it’s almost guaranteed to grab attention."

While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was 'desire'.



Honestly, the comedy fraternity could have saved itself at the edit table.



Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass.



A… pic.twitter.com/L80QScaLzW — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 26, 2026

Flying Beast ended his post saying, "Ranveer chased clout and so did Samay. Best Wishes for both in the future."

This statement by Flying Beast came after Kamra called out Allahbadia, saying, "The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side." He further asked BeerBiceps to stop pretending to be a good guy and instead go back to doing what he does best. Calling him the "contraceptive for creativity," Kamra wrote, "stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing."

This reply came after BeerBiceps wrote a post discussing how his shows were affected by the one incident that occurred on India's Got Latent.