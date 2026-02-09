Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom | YouTube @Aary Vlogs

Comedian Samay Raina recently opened the doors to his home for the very first time on camera, giving fans a glimpse into his duplex residence in a special YouTube video featuring Archana Puran Singh and her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. The 11-minute-long video captures a warm, fun-filled day as they spend quality time together, filled with a jamming session and a pickleball match.

The video begins with a relaxed home tour at Samay’s residence, where he gladly shows his duplex house. One of the highlights is his self-proclaimed “chill area,” which is essentially his living room and serves as a space for the visitors. Samay also gives a peek into his creative room, where he spends most of his time working, gaming, watching shows, jamming music, and exploring new ideas.

WATCH VIDEO:

Going upstairs, Samay reveals his massive bedroom, complete with an open balcony that adds a breezy, personal touch to the space. He also points out a separate guest bedroom reserved for his parents whenever they visit, offering a glimpse into the thoughtful planning behind his home.

Beyond the home tour, the video captures several candid moments, including a live music jamming session where Samay shows off his guitar skills. The group also enjoys a homely lunch together. After Archana Puran Singh wraps up her visit, Samay and the others head to a nearby sports court to end the day with an energetic pickleball game.

The video offers fans a refreshing, never-before-seen side of Samay Raina’s life, showcasing not just his home but his creative spirit and easy camaraderie.