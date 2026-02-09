 Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom
Comedian Samay Raina opened his home to cameras for the first time in a YouTube video featuring Archana Puran Singh and her sons. The vlog shows his duplex house, chill living room, creative workspace, massive bedroom and guest room for parents. The day includes music jamming, a homely lunch and a fun pickleball game.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Samay Raina's First-Ever Home Tour; Check Out His Private 'Chill Area' And Massive Bedroom | YouTube @Aary Vlogs

Comedian Samay Raina recently opened the doors to his home for the very first time on camera, giving fans a glimpse into his duplex residence in a special YouTube video featuring Archana Puran Singh and her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. The 11-minute-long video captures a warm, fun-filled day as they spend quality time together, filled with a jamming session and a pickleball match.

The video begins with a relaxed home tour at Samay’s residence, where he gladly shows his duplex house. One of the highlights is his self-proclaimed “chill area,” which is essentially his living room and serves as a space for the visitors. Samay also gives a peek into his creative room, where he spends most of his time working, gaming, watching shows, jamming music, and exploring new ideas.

WATCH VIDEO:

Going upstairs, Samay reveals his massive bedroom, complete with an open balcony that adds a breezy, personal touch to the space. He also points out a separate guest bedroom reserved for his parents whenever they visit, offering a glimpse into the thoughtful planning behind his home.

article-image

Beyond the home tour, the video captures several candid moments, including a live music jamming session where Samay shows off his guitar skills. The group also enjoys a homely lunch together. After Archana Puran Singh wraps up her visit, Samay and the others head to a nearby sports court to end the day with an energetic pickleball game.

The video offers fans a refreshing, never-before-seen side of Samay Raina’s life, showcasing not just his home but his creative spirit and easy camaraderie.

