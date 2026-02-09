 One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California Stadium?
One Burger For ₹16,300! Is This The Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California Stadium?

Super Bowl LX food items are grabbing headlines with Levy Restaurants’ $180 Hammer Burger at Levi’s Stadium. Limited to just 200 servings, the 3.5-pound, shareable burger features a bone-in braised beef shank, brioche bun, demi-glace and blue cheese fondue. Designed as a luxury, show-stopping centrepiece, it’s the most expensive food item at the championship game.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
One Burger For ₹16,300! Levy Restaurants Offer Costliest Dish On The Menu For Super Bowl LX At California Stadium | X @darrenrovell

Apart from its sports hype, Super Bowl LX is also making waves for its jaw-dropping food offerings. Levy Restaurants, the hospitality group managing food and beverage operations at Levi’s Stadium in California, has unveiled a limited-edition $180 Hammer Burger, instantly becoming the most talked-about food item of the championship game.

Created exclusively for Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots, the Hammer Burger sat at the centre of a premium Bay Area-inspired menu curated in collaboration with the NFL. Levy Restaurants confirmed that only 200 units of the burger were produced on game day, making it an exclusive dish.

Priced at $180, which is approx. ₹16,300 and designed to be shared by four, the Hammer Burger is meant to serve up to four people. The oversized creation weighs approximately 3.5 pounds and features a braised, bone-in beef shank placed inside a soft, salt-dusted brioche bun. It is layered with roasted mirepoix demi-glace and finished with a dramatic “lava flow” of Point Reyes blue cheese fondue, with the bone intentionally left sticking out of the top for visual impact.

Chef Jon Severson from Levi’s Stadium’s in-house culinary team described the dish as a bold, celebratory centrepiece rather than a standard stadium snack. With its rich flavours and over-the-board presentation, the Hammer Burger firmly positions itself at the luxury end of Super Bowl concessions and stands as the most expensive food item available at Super Bowl LX by a wide margin.

By blending high-end ingredients with stadium-scale indulgence, Levy Restaurants has transformed Super Bowl dining into a headline-worthy experience, proving that at Super Bowl LX, even the food items are playing in the big leagues.

